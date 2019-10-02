Menu
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    Brother's cancer plea: 'Get off your arse, get it checked'

    Brother's cancer plea: 'Get off your arse, get it checked'

    News He spent his life growing up in the sun without sunscreen, and now it's coming back to bite with quarterly skin checks and surgery appointments

    Animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers

    Animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers

    News 'I can't make rosters any more; I just see who is turning up'

    The five Somerset towns with bin services set to change

    The five Somerset towns with bin services set to change

    News Some properties can expect their bin service days to change

    Stellar season ends on high for footy superstar

    Stellar season ends on high for footy superstar

    Sport Billy Jackwitz's football year has been nothing but stellar