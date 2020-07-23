Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister's office

More Stories

anti-maskers covid-19 editors picks federal health minister greg hunt health melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Open date revealed for new heavy vehicle facility

        premium_icon Open date revealed for new heavy vehicle facility

        News Transport and Main Roads confirms when new heavy vehicle decoupling facility will be ready for use.

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you

        Council buys $420k mountain for development

        premium_icon Council buys $420k mountain for development

        Council News Offering stunning views, just imagine the activities that could be planned on this...

        VOTE NOW: Best place to buy hot chips in our region

        VOTE NOW: Best place to buy hot chips in our region

        Opinion We asked who has the best hot chips, here’s who you nominated