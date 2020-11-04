Another zero virus day in Victoria

Victoria has recorded its fifth straight day of no new coronavirus cases as the state goes back to work after an extended long weekend.

The 14-day rolling average for metropolitan Melbourne is still well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 1.9 to 1.7 overnight.

The number of cases from an unknown source remained steady at two.

There were 38 active cases in Victoria as of Tuesday, all confined to metropolitan Melbourne.

There are no active cases in regional Victoria and the state's death toll stands at 819.

Health Minister Martin Foley said it was a substantial achievement by the people of Victoria.

"The sacrifices and the efforts that the people of Victoria have made is outstanding," he said on Tuesday.

Health authorities on Tuesday confirmed a mystery case of COVID-19 has forced 22 people into isolation across Melbourne's western suburbs.

The Department of Health said that all close contacts connected to the postcode 3023 mystery case had tested negative, but the 22 people in isolation were yet to be tested.

Police and Protective Service Officers patrol as crowds flock to St Kilda Beach on the Melbourne Cup Day public holiday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

The other mystery case in Victoria is in the postcode 3081 which covers Heidelberg West, Heidelberg Heights and Bellfield.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday with the last positive cases on Friday when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded five or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 19,488 people having recovered as of Tuesday.

More details on Wednesday's infections is expected later at the State Government's media conference.

