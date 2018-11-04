Another year, another award for the team at The Barn

ONCE AGAIN: After taking out last year's top award, The Barn and Scotty's Garage owners Scott Wright and Sarah Ross have this year netted the Tourism Award for their unique Flagstone Creek business.

THE Barn and Scotty's Garage has done it again.

Last year's Business of the Year winners have followed it up by taking out the tourism award at last week's ceremony.

Owner Sarah Ross said despite winning the Business of the Year award in 2017, she still wasn't used to the buzz receiving an award gave her.

"We were excited, of course, so it's always very humbling and exciting,” Ms Ross said.

The Flagstone Creek business is known for its country charm and of course Scotty's incredible garage collection.

Ms Ross said the award was encouraging for herself and partner Scott Wright.

"It does spur you on to continue to improve and do more with the business - so that's what we will be doing over the next 12 months, just continually improving, adding to it and having a good time,” she said.

Ms Ross said the reason for The Barn's continued success, both as a business and with awards was their ability to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

"We've got a very unique place here. I think that is what people are probably looking more for these days - something that's a bit out of the box,” she said.

"People enjoy coming here because it's a little bit out of the way, but it's still close enough to a major city like Toowoomba as well.

"It's peaceful and it's beautiful.”

But Ms Ross said, like any business, the key to success was to keep growing and evolving.

"It's very important to move with the times, and keep thinking ahead and getting creative,” she said.

"And listening to customers and what they want. That's a big key to things as well.”

The Barn is gearing up for new events including a Sunday spit roast once a month and Monday Morning Melodies, and Ms Ross said the garage was also always changing.

"Scotty's collecting all the time, and we're changing things around all the time with his collection in the shed,” she said.

The pair is also embracing new technology to help better manage and run their business.

"You've got to move with the times and change your way of thinking sometimes as well,” she said.

"We have had to change our way of thinking and embrace the whole social media side of business.

"That's how people communicate these days. Beforehand they'd ring up and see if we were open. Now they get on Facebook and pop the question.”

Scott's daughter Jayklyn has come on-board to run The Barn's social media and will also be heavily involved in the business's marketing.

Ms Ross said as the business has grown, they've started to face new challenges, and managing these new challenges was just par for the course.

"We keep growing and evolving and getting busier and busier. We've got to be able to manage it as well so we've got to put things in place that make it easier and simple,” she said.