Another temptation

TEMPTING SELECTION: Laura Ross stands in her second fashion store at Plainland Plaza. Dominic Elsome

LAURA Ross is celebrating the grand opening of her second Temptations Fashion Boutique in the Lockyer Valley.

Ms Ross will have operated Temptaions in Lowood for 15 years come this July, and will continue to operate the Lowood store while also running her new Plainland Plaza shop.

Two stores was always the goal for Ms Ross and she isn't ruling out more, but she said keeping a personal touch to her business wiould always come first.

"I don't want to do a chain because its impersonal.

"This is a family environment where you get to know your clientele, you get to become part of their family, and that's why I've survived the way I've survived.”

According to Ms Ross, business confidence in the area was high and the Plainlands centre was a fantastic business hub - with several new business in the area already thriving.

"It helps that there's a lot of passing traffic here with Woolworths, it's a really good in and out flow and I think it's a great centre, I think its going to grow and go in the right direction.”

She encouraged the community to buy locally where ever possible.

"Please support local businesses, we can't survive without locals.”

She had words of encouragement for those considering making the leap into running their own business.

"Take the jump, the first few months are the hardest - always, but if you can survive the first three years in any business, you'll survive.

"But go for it, follow your dreams, if you're passionate about it and you love it, do it.”