Another iconic event falls victim to Covid-19

With outdoor gatherings capped at 20 people, Curryfest has been cancelled.

Curryfest has become another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic following a string of major event cancellations.

The popular Woolgoolga festival which draws in crowds of more than 16,000 was scheduled to take place on September 26.

In a statement organisers Another Tasty Event said they were disappointed to announce the festival will instead be postponed until 2021.

"We are never really lost for words, but today we are.

"With the current outbreaks of Covid-19 and the uncertainty moving forward, along with the current public health orders as they stand as of this month, we are unable to move forward with the festival.

A big crowd of more than 16,000 attended the 2019 Curryfest.

The vibrant festival which celebrates the town's Punjabi heritage has been running on an annual basis for the last 15 years.

It will now take place on September 25, 2021.

Earlier this week, it was announced the annual Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival has also been cancelled.

Just days before the Coastal MountainBike Series was set to get underway at Coffs Harbour's Cows With Guns trails on Saturday, the beloved three-day festival was officially postponed until 2021.

Several other major Coffs Coast events were cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic, including the annual Harmony Festival and Sawtell Chilli Festival.

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions in NSW, no more than 20 people are allowed to gather outside in a public space.

Community sporting events are allowed to have in excess of 20 people, capped at 500, as long as the organiser has in place a Covid-19 Safety Plan.