Annual Lockyer festival to move into virtual world

LAIDLEY'S annual spring festival will move online this year, keeping in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Held each spring, the festival usually celebrates the season with a parade and numerous activities throughout the Laidley region.

But this year it will be celebrated in a virtual fashion.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been working with community groups to present a virtual Laidley Spring Festival from September 10 to 20, through the Laidley Spring Festival website and Facebook page.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said she was pleased the festival could still go ahead virtually.

"We know that this has been a trying time for many in our community and we hope that we can bring a smile to their faces by celebrating this timeless tradition in a new way," Cr Milligan said.

2018 Laidley Spring Festival: The 2018 Laidley Spring Festival came to town on September 6, 7 and 8, and organisers said this festival was one the best in years.

"You will see some very familiar faces from our local community groups who will present online videos about their areas of expertise, and I'm positive you can even learn some new skills to ensure your garden excels throughout spring."

Virtual attendance will be free and accessible through the Laidley Spring Festival website and new Facebook page.

Cr Milligan said the new Laidley Spring Festival Facebook page allowed a wider outreach for this year's online offerings.

"Not only can our locals jump online and take part virtually, but they can invite their friends from far and wide," she said.

"We will also utilise this page for future years to ensure the Laidley Spring Festival brand can continue to grow recognition and increase our tourism numbers visiting this key event in the Lockyer Valley."

Like and follow the new Facebook page at for further event information.