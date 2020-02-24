Annual Gem Show ‘rocks’ Gatton

Miniature animal sculptures were among the items on sale during the Gatton Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show.

OVER 1000 people came through the doors of the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday to take part in the annual Gatton Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show.

From bone to stone, from uncut rock to polished silver, there was something for everyone.

The yearly event offers the opportunity for stallholders to share their amazing carvings, crystals, and creations with the community, and always attracts a strong showing.

Visitors came from as far away as Brisbane and beyond, and some of the stones came from even further, with fossils and rocks from overseas.

In addition to the stalls, organisers from the Gatton Lapidary Club put up informative displays about the geological history of the region.

The intricate works of members were also showcased during the event.