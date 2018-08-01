Annual car show revs up support

BLACK BEAUTY: Mark Glover of Brisbane attended the car show with his 65 XP Falcon.

THE Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute and Bike Show topped records on Sunday, raising $7000 to improve patient care.

The third annual show had twice the number of entries expected, with 200vehicles on display.

Gatton Hospital Auxiliary secretary and clinical nurse Ann-Louise Adams said the organising committee had aimed to raise just $5000.

"We have been overwhelmed with the success of this year's event,” she said.

"Raising more money and having twice the number of vehicles enter is a great result.”

There were prized cars, utes and bikes for motor enthusiasts, as well as plenty of entertainment.

"There was something for everyone and the emergency services' rescue display was entertaining and informative,” Mrs Adams said.

"They did a great job staging a mock emergency response exercise where they cut pretend victims out of a crashed car with the jaws of life, showing people how it's done and how they care for those involved.”

Mrs Adams said the hospital auxiliary was grateful the community came out in force to support the family-orientated event.

"The hospital auxiliary is very focussed on doing what we can for the Gatton Hospital,” she said.

"By providing an event the community can participate in, we're able to work together to raise funds to assist in purchasing items for staff to help improve patient care.”

The funds have been earmarked for emergency equipment.