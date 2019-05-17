Annual car event drives several huge sales

PRIDE AND JOY: Tony Howard with his 1962 XK Ford Falcon at a previous motor association swap.

Melanie Keyte

CLASSIC cars have changed hands at an annual vintage car sale in Laidley.

More than 1200 car enthusiasts gathered at the Laidley Showgrounds for the annual Lockyer Antique Motor Association swap meet on Sunday, May 5.

Attracting more than 250 site holders, the event offered buyers and window shoppers alike a rare opportunity to browse everything from spare parts to entire cars.

Swap co-ordinator Gordon Russ said this year's event had resulted in several notable sales.

"There were quite a few large sales,” he said.

"At least three antique cars sold, as far as I know.”

Association president Tony Howard said the vehicles sold for between $45,000 and $50,000.

"People come to a swap meet like ours and can find vehicles for sale,” Mr Howard said.

"Normally you expect these kinds of exchanges to happen at the really big city swaps but the Lockyer swap is getting a very good reputation in the hobby and that reputation is enhanced by the sale of such vehicles.”

The club meets a few times a month, for drives, morning tea and socialising. Already more than 80 members strong, the club welcomes new faces, though the process is unique.

"They must attend three outings before they become a member,” Mr Russ said.

"Some people pay their membership and you never see them again. So they get cheap registration.” Members are eligible for concessional registration rates for any vehicles they intend only to drive between club events and not for everyday driving.

"We don't drive them to work and back every day,” he said.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page or website.