ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has announced the winners of this years Christmas lights and decorations competition.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of all the winning entrants.

BEST DECORATED HOME:

First place: 43 Walnut Drive, Brightview

Second place: 67 Helendale Drive, Helidon Spa

Third place: 21 Gillespies Road, Placid Hills

BEST DECORATED BUSINESS:

First place: Gatton Florist - 12 Railway Street, Gatton

Second place: Laidley Pharmacy - 125-127 Patrick Street, Laidley

Third place: Just Geraniums - 39 Berlin Road, Mount Berryman

BEST COMMUNITY GROUP:

First place: Hatton Vale Community Uniting Church - 143 Zischke Road, Hatton Vale

Second place: Forest Hill School of Arts - 22 Railway Street, Forest Hill

Third place: Forest Hill Festivities - Forest Hill Place, Forest Hill

BEST NATIVITY SCENE:

First place: Philip Vinson - 67 Helendale Drive, Helidon Spa

Second place: Hatton Vale Community Uniting Church - 143 Zischke Road, Hatton Vale

Third place: Wendy & Alexander Nimmo - 9 Lakeview Drive Gatton

BEST RECYCLED DISPLAY:

First place: 45 Walnut Drive, Brightview

Second place: 15 Numera Court, Adare

Third place: 2 Hennessy Street, Gatton

BEST SOLAR POWERED DISPLAY:

First place: 22 Railway Street, Forest Hill

Second place: 86 Thallon Road, Kensington Grove

Third place: 11 Lakeview Drive, Gatton

FIRST TIME ENTRANT:

First place: 45 Walnut Drive, Brightview

Second place: 67 Helendale Drive, Helidon Spa

Third place: 2 Hennessy Street, Gatton

The Gatton Star congratulates all of this year's winners!



Don’t forget, the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival will be held tonight at Lake Apex Park, Gatton.

Lake Apex Parklands will come alive with rides, food and market stalls, the famous Ham Wheel, roving balloon twister and a stage packed full of entertainment.

From 5pm, buy a ride wristband for only $7 (discounts for families) and be first in the queue to enjoy the great range of amusement rides from 5.30pm through until 9.30pm.



The Ham Wheel raises funds for the Local Ambulance Committee and gives you the chance to take home a festive ham for Christmas, and of course Santa will be there to meet the kids, have a photo and do a song on stage before starting his long journey back to the North Pole.

