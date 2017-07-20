Annie brings home gold from Oceania Championships

GOLD: Lockyer and District Athletic Club member Annie McGuire won two gold medals at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships.

ATHLETICS: Competing for the first time overseas against older competition and in testing weather conditions didn't faze Annie McGuire.

Instead, she rose to the challenge on the international stage to return home with two gold medals from the Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji.

The Lockyer District Athletics Club member triumphed in the under-18 long jump and the 4x100m relay events.

Despite not knowing she was going to be part of the relay until she landed at the championships in Suva, the 16-year-old went on to run the second leg in a record time of 47.73.

In the long jump she came out on top with a jump of 5.73m, more than 20cm further than her nearest competitor.

Although she didn't smash her personal best of 5.90m, which was recorded at the national titles earlier this year, Annie was pleased with a good few days' work.

"I love knowing that all my hard work and training has paid off in the end,” Annie said.

"I just really wanted to get a PB - that didn't happen but winning the medal made it better.”

The weather conditions made jumping difficult, with a blustery headwind disrupting proceedings after a heavy downpour of rain had welcomed the athletes to the arena.

"There was a really strong headwind against me, it was hard to get a good run-up,” she said.

"All the other girls weren't jumping near their best either.”

The teenager was also selected in the Athletics Australia's Under 17 Development Squad, which will see her travel down to Canberra for a camp in November at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Annie hopes her recent success will give her a boost towards her goal of representing her country at a Commonwealth or Olympics Games.

She is under the wing of legendary Lockyer District Athletics Club head coach Bailey Pashley, who has long served as her coach.

"Annie is a great competitor and can pull out a best effort at her final attempt, which she did once more,” Pashley said.

"Since winning the national title in March, (Annie) has had to continue with a further three months of training while others were into the recovery period. She has had to keep motivated to overcome this long season and avoid overtraining and fatigue.

"She will continue training under a more relaxed program for a few weeks until the school competition gets serious about mid-August.”