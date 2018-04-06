Menu
Anne Hathaway: 'I'm gaining weight'

Anne Hathaway has gotten candid about her weight on Instagram.
Anne Hathaway has gotten candid about her weight on Instagram.
by Zoe Szathmary

ANNE Hathaway is gaining weight for a new role and is letting the world know.

The movie star posted a video of her exercising on her Instagram account this week, along with a frank admission.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx," she wrote.

The 35-year-old actress mentioned that she "wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no."

The video of Hathaway working out had been viewed more than 595,000 times as of Friday.

Hathaway earlier recalled her experience at the 2013 Oscars - when a pink Prada dress she wore made headlines - in a March Instagram post, Us Weekly noted.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

She added, "To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife#oscars stuff."

Hathaway nabbed the Best Supporting Actress Oscar after starring in the 2012 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Les Miserables.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

