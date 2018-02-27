Menu
Anita's healthy business

CONGRATULATIONS: Anita Lyne celebrates 10 years of business in Gatton.
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

ANITA Lyne said buying Gatton's Natural Alternative 10 years ago was the best decision she has made.

The Lockyer local decided she needed a change from farm life and her job as an office manager and with a keen interest in the health industry she hasn't looked back since taking over.

"We've just celebrated 10 years in business which is a big achievement for me,” Mrs Lyne said.

"It's exciting and the time has gone very quickly.”

While Natural Alternative opened 38 years ago the business is still bridging the gap in health food shops between Ipswich and Toowoomba.

"It's an exciting time to be in the health industry,” she said.

"I love being my boss and the customer's we have.

"I've made a lot of friendships.”

Mrs Lyne offered some advice for staying successful in small business.

"Be on top of the latest trends, listen to your customer's needs and wants so they don't travel out of town to get it. and be on top of what's happening around you in town,” Mrs Lyne said.

"We all support each others businesses in town, which is so important, I really love being part of that. "

"And I love being busy and I love being in the Lockyer valley.”

Topics:  10 year anniversary alternative medicine anita lyne gatton natural alternative small business

Gatton Star

