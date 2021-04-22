Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
News

Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 10:21 AM

Several animals have died after a pet shop went up in flames in Brisbane's south in what police say may be a suspicious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Kingston Square Shopping Centre in Slacks Creek shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10.30pm but were set to return to the site on Thursday alongside police, who have declared the area a crime scene.

A police spokesman confirmed there were at least two shops damaged, including a pet shop.

"It would appear there has been the loss of some animals … which is very sad," the spokesman said.

"We have set up a crime scene, and we are investigating whether it is suspicious."

Toxic fumes from the smoke meant police were not able to gain access on Wednesday night.

It's believed the blaze started in a nearby grocery store.

Originally published as Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

fire pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Premium Content Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Crime A MasterChef contestant has called in a fellow reality TV star to help him fight charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

        Former Lord mayor appointed as water collaborative chair

        Premium Content Former Lord mayor appointed as water collaborative chair

        News A former lord mayor come auctioneer will take on a new role as water collaborative...

        Local businesses awarded contracts to improve major roads

        Premium Content Local businesses awarded contracts to improve major roads

        News A $3.3 million jointly-funded project will improve a dangerous road in the Somerset...