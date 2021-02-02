Animal welfare duo ‘too busy’ for court proceedings

A Lockyer Waters woman facing 34 animal welfare charges has copped a spray from the magistrate when she asked to have her case adjourned for six months.

Alice Elizabeth Verhagen faced the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 1, with her daughter Tiana Daniels, who faced four animal welfare charges.

Ms Verhagen told the court she had received a brief containing "about 2600 files", and would need considerable time to view the evidence as she was "busy" and had to look after her animals.

Magistrate Damian Carroll was not sympathetic to her request, and said the court was "going to run into trouble with Ms Verhagen from day one" unless she made the matter a priority.

"I need a lot of time because I am very busy. I have to represent myself, and I've tried to get legal help. I would request about six months," Ms Verhagen said.

Mr Carroll appeared frustrated at the request and said the business of the court would not be delayed because the defendant could not get her priorities in order.

"Get this very very clear now - I accept you've got a large brief and I'm happy to give you a reasonable amount of time, but we are not going to delay indefinitely or six months," he said.

"I want you to get that printed on your mind - you must give this matter priority."

The duo first appeared in the Gatton Magistrates court in early September.

RSPCA solicitor and employee Shauna Smith said the full brief of evidence had been delivered to Ms Verhagen and Ms Daniels on December 14.

"We have encouraged them to get legal advice, and they have received some from Tasc solicitors," Ms Smith said.

"Tasc solicitors have confirmed they aren't coming on the record or acting as solicitors but are giving assistance through the process."

Mr Carroll adjourned the case until April 12 - giving the duo three months to look at the evidence.

"I'll give you two months and no more. That will be three months because you've already had it a month," he said.

