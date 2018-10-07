Menu
Login
Animal Liberation Qld protesters at Hudsons Circus at Springfield on Friday.
Animal Liberation Qld protesters at Hudsons Circus at Springfield on Friday. Contributed
Community

Animal rights protesters target circus

7th Oct 2018 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:39 PM

FAMILIES heading to the Hudsons Circus at Springfield on Friday were met with up to 40 Animal Liberation QLD protesters outside the big top.

Animal Liberation state director Amanda Holly said the protest was to raise awareness of the unnecessary exploitation of animals used throughout Hudsons circus' performances.

"As circus patrons were arriving for the evening show, our protesters held up signs and offered information about the plight of circus animals, to encourage the public to reflect on whether attending animal circuses is a compassionate or necessary form of entertainment in 2018," Ms Holly said.

"In 2009, the University of Bristol's definitive global study of animal welfare in circuses found that the natural needs of wild animals cannot be met through the living conditions and husbandry offered by circuses."

"The experts delivered their verdict years ago on animal circuses, yet unfortunate Australian circus animals are the ones still serving life sentences. We're hopeful that once more people know the facts they will stop supporting circuses like Hudsons Circus, who continue to exploit animals. There are plenty of fantastic circuses without animal performers."

Related Items

animal liberation queensland husdsons circus protesters
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Struggling veteran told PTSD 'not from army service'

    Struggling veteran told PTSD 'not from army service'

    News After serving 32 years in the army Joy O'Donohue struggles to leave her house some days but DVA say her PTSD is not from her service.

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    News The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee endorsed the bill.

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Have your say about your paper

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners