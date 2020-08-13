Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 45-year-old Palmwoods man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a dentist after he refused to hand over medication. Picture: File
A 45-year-old Palmwoods man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a dentist after he refused to hand over medication. Picture: File
Crime

‘Angry’ patient allegedly assaults dentist over medication

Ashley Carter
13th Aug 2020 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a man for allegedly assaulting a Buderim dentist on Wednesday after he refused to hand over medication.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man attended his appointment at Foundation Dental Services on Golf Links Rd about 3.45pm and requested treatment from the dentist.

'I've got a plan': Ex-One Nation leader to stand again

Teens charged after alleged COVID-breach scare

When the dentist told the man he could not give him the medication, the man allegedly became angry and assaulted him.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said several witnesses in the practice heard the dentist calling out for help.

It's alleged the man punched the dentist in the face, causing cuts and swelling.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man left the practice and drove off in his own car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police searched a Palmwoods home and arrested the man about 7.30pm.

The 45-year-old Palmwoods man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp
assault occasioning bodily harm assaults foundation dental services sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added to Gatton’s prison, with the construction to boost job opportunities.

        Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Premium Content Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Council News Cash, card of PostBillpay. Three options now available at visitor centres.

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        Opinion We asked who our region's best receptionist is, and you named them

        Passengers escape uninjured from multi-vehicle accident

        Premium Content Passengers escape uninjured from multi-vehicle accident

        News Passengers involved in a multi-vehicle accident have escaped uninjured