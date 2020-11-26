ANGRY NEIGHBOUR: Man’s explosive 4am outburst

HOURS after appearing in court and being fined for menacing his neighbour, a Warwick man again had police banging on his door for the same thing.

Allan Lloyd Stewart was fined $500 on August 26 for yelling abuse and swinging a golf club at his next door neighbour.

At 4am the following morning, police were again called to Stewart's home after a complaint by the same neighbour.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court police could hear through the neighbour's phone as Stewart screamed over the fence, calling the other man a "coward and a f---ing c---".

"Police thought (the victim) must have been outside considering how loud Stewart was through the phone," Sergeant Wiggan said.

"Police asked where he was and he said the defendant was in the backyard and the complainant was in his bedroom on the other side of the house."

Sgt Wiggan said when police arrived, Stewart refused to unlock the door.

Officers eventually gained access when the 47-year-old's stepfather opened the door and Stewart was arrested.

Sgt Wiggan said such loud and abusive behaviour at 4am was "pretty dismal behaviour".

Magistrate Julian Noud agreed, noting the explosive outburst could be "quite alarming" for both the victim and entire neighbourhood.

Stewart told the court there had been ongoing tension between him and his neighbour but said he conceded the other man was "decent", despite the other man having "mouthed off" to Stewart.

The Warwick man assured the court he was done with the neighbourhood spat.

"I am over coming to court and over paying the money. I don't need to continue this any more," he said.

Mr Noud said he hoped the "grossly irritating" behaviour would cease and tensions were now thawing.

Stewart pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was fined $350.

