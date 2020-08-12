Angry dad threatens to assault ex-partner and her family

A "FRUSTRATED" North Burnett father said he would assault his ex partner's family if he saw them in the street, a court has heard.

The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Gayndah Magistrates Court charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathryn Staggoll said the order was created in November 20 2019, with a written agreement stating he could contact the aggrieved in order to talk to his two children.

The court heard on March 16 this year, the man sent the aggrieved three Facebook messages, saying he would call the police if she did not let him see them.

Further messages tendered to the court said he called her a "f---head", asked her to stop telling people he was a "deadbeat father", and comments about her father.

When police attended his residence, he made admissions to police about the messages, saying the aggrieved was a "b--ch", and if he saw her or any of her family in the street he "wouldn't be able to control himself" and would assault them.

Sgt Staggoll acknowledged these were only threats with no assaults taking place, and said he had a short history with one previous entry.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz said the defendant was a young sawmill worker, who had previously been in a relationship with the aggrieved.

This broke down in February 2019, with Mr Korobacz saying the aggrieved prevented the defendant from seeing his children after he entered into another relationship in August 2019.

"He is a young man your honour, who eventually became frustrated by being unable to see his children," Mr Korobacz said.

"He has however gone about it in the wrong way."

Magistrate Terry Duroux acknowledged the defendant had successfully completed a previous probation order, and said it was the kid's right to be able to see their dad.

"As Mr Korobacz said, there's a right away and a wrong way, and you were trying to do it the right way," he said.

"You got frustrated and then you started making threats.

"I do not tolerate threats in no way, shape, or form."

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $500, with no conviction recorded.