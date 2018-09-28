Menu
Cow at saleyards.
Cow at saleyards. Susanna Freymark
Angry cow sends man to hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

A MAN was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after being charged by a cow at a Goomeri property this morning.

Emergency services first received word of the attack at approximately 9:59am and arrived on scene soon after.

They found the victim suffering from head and neck injuries after being charged and knocked to the ground by the cow at a Maudsley St address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital for further evaluations.

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    News Meet Belinda Barrie, she's trying to make the health system better for everyone.

    • 28th Sep 2018 4:14 PM
    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    • 28th Sep 2018 3:50 PM
    Producers say the backbone of Australia has been forgotten

    News Small farms left to fend for themselves

    Activities shed in it for long haul

    News A seven-man team chipped away at the project since February

    • 28th Sep 2018 2:44 PM

