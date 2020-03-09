Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Lockyer irrigators given final water allocations

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Lockyer irrigators given final water allocations

        News MORE than 400 Lockyer farmers and businesses have been given a water allocation.

        Police called to 2am pub punch-up

        premium_icon Police called to 2am pub punch-up

        News Police called to scuffle outside hotel

        Mum’s ‘accidental’ $3k loo roll stockpile

        Mum’s ‘accidental’ $3k loo roll stockpile

        Offbeat Toowoomba family accidentally buys 2300 rolls of toilet paper

        Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        premium_icon Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        Health Twenty-two people at a high school west of have been treated