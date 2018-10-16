Menu
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Rugby League

Fifita and JT headline strong Tonga team for Kangaroos clash

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 4:06 PM

TONGA have announced a strong team to take on Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Outspoken forward Andrew Fifita has been named at prop and Jason Taumalolo will take his place at lock.

Tonga will play their first match against Australia in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland.

The boom forward pack boasts the likes of Siosua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tonga will be hoping to hand Australia their first back-to-back defeats since 2015 and first loss to a team other than New Zealand, England and Great Britain since 1978.

Tonga team

1. Will Hopate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Siosua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

