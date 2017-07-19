Andrew Dodt takes major step

SHOT: Gatton's Andrew Dodt has tied for fourth at the Scottish Open to secure a British Open spot.

GOLF: Andrew Dodt came close to snaring the biggest win of his career at the Scottish Open.

The Gatton golfer finished tied for fourth at the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links to secure a spot in the field for this week's British Open.

It will be Dodt's first start at a major tournament and he is thrilled he earned a spot.

"I'm absolutely pumped to be playing in my first major. It's taken a while but I finally got there,” the 31-year-old said on the PGA of Australia website.

"Qualifying for the Open has been a motivation for the last six months.”

Dodt was five shots off the pace at the Scottish Open after sitting in a three-way share of the lead heading into the final round.

Rafa Cabrera Bello took out the European Tour event in a play-off with Callum Shinkwin after the pair finished at 13 under par.

The Spaniard shot a final-round 64 to force a play-off after Shinkwin carded 68 to hold on to his share of the lead.

Dodt finished at eight under and recorded rounds of 67, 69 and 71 to share the lead after three rounds.

He made a strong start to his final round, with birdies on his first and fourth holes giving him a two-shot lead.

Dodt then bogeyed the fifth and birdied the eighth to be one under through the front nine.

Four bogeys on the back nine proved costly as he carded a final round of one over 74, however he still finished in a five-way tie for fourth to secure a British Open berth.