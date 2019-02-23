An opportunity to time travel right in your backyard

HISTORY: Gatton and District Historical Village member Vera Wheeler in Mrs Malcolm's Tuckshop, which was located on William Street, Gatton in the 1920s.

Meg Bolton

TIME travel is a weekly event for Barry Hoffman, Roy Angee, Roy Walker and Vera Walker.

Each week the four Gatton and District Historical Village members take time out of their modern day lives to ensure the next generations have the opportunity to understand how life used to be.

From ploughing fields to hand milking the cows, Mrs Walker said remembering the past was key to appreciating life in the present.

"People need to know where they've come from and how far life has come," Mrs Walker said.

The historical village on Freemans road is made up of about 20 different buildings, which were transferred to the site and restored to their former glory to form a museum.

The site now houses the old Forest Hill Lock up, Gratham Railway Station, a Wheelwright and Blacksmith Shop and an old-fashioned dwelling built in 1894.

Mr Walker said visiting the village was a chance to experience what life would have been like before mobile phones.

"There's stuff here that people wouldn't have seen before," Mr Walker said.

Each building houses furnishings and items from a different era.

While he usually has his head close to some sort of old-fashioned engine in the shed, Mr Walker said he always made time to step back in time with visitors to show them around the village.

"Appreciating history is learning about life,” Mr Walker

"It makes you realise how fortunate you are."

Visitors to the village will see the old Gatton Fire Station, the Upper Tenthill Congregational Chapel, and the Ziscke Shed, which was located on the corner of Wiggins Street and Crescent St.

"History is what happened yesterday, but what we have here is a lot older than that," he said.

The Walkers did not have family history in the Lockyer Valley region, but they prioritised preserving history for others.

Mrs Walker said people have travelled from interstate to the historical village to find out their family history, but due to a limited amount of man power the historical records weren't found.

"We just don't have enough members to compute the data and record history," Mrs Walker said.

But the group want that to change.

Mrs Walker welcomed community members to join the committee as they meet in the past.

Gatton and District Historical Village president Barry Hoffman said with more members the village could also open more frequently.

At present, the group only had enough volunteers to open on the first Sunday of every month.

Mr Hoffman said anyone was welcome to join, but it would be more enticing to those interested in history.

For more information contact Barry on 0427 971 666.