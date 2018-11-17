Menu
HONOURING: Artist Chris Just, warrant officer Les Plapp, group captain Kathleen Pyne and artists Jayne Hodge and Merton Chambers stand with the poppy installation Ms Just and Ms Hodge created for the exhibition. Photos: Dominic Elsome
News

An art exhibition to never forget

Dominic Elsome
by
17th Nov 2018 1:02 PM

THE Condensery art gallery in Toogoolawah unveiled a new exhibition honouring and remembering the significance of World War I.

Themed An End to Conflict, the display includes artwork along with memorabilia from around the Somerset region.

Artwork on display includes work by local artist Merton Chambers, as well as pieces by Linville soldier and cartoonist Tom Cross, who fought in World War I.

The exhibition was officially opened on Saturday by Mayor Graeme Lehmann and RAAF group captain Kathleen Pyne.

The exhibition includes work from Canadian-born turned local artist Merton Chambers as well as Linville soldier Tom Cross.
Curator Leanne Vincent said it had been a great privilege to work as the curator for the exhibition.

"Many, many hours of work have gone into the creation of this exhibition over several months by many people,” Ms Vincent said.

The project was largely funded through the Federal Armistice Centenary Grants Program and federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said projects like this were vital to ensuring the Anzac legacy lived on.

"Rural communities played a disproportionate role in the war on Australia's behalf,” Mr Neumann.

"This community has played a wonderful role in the defence of our country.”

Gatton Star

