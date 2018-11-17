An art exhibition to never forget
THE Condensery art gallery in Toogoolawah unveiled a new exhibition honouring and remembering the significance of World War I.
Themed An End to Conflict, the display includes artwork along with memorabilia from around the Somerset region.
Artwork on display includes work by local artist Merton Chambers, as well as pieces by Linville soldier and cartoonist Tom Cross, who fought in World War I.
The exhibition was officially opened on Saturday by Mayor Graeme Lehmann and RAAF group captain Kathleen Pyne.
Curator Leanne Vincent said it had been a great privilege to work as the curator for the exhibition.
"Many, many hours of work have gone into the creation of this exhibition over several months by many people,” Ms Vincent said.
The project was largely funded through the Federal Armistice Centenary Grants Program and federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said projects like this were vital to ensuring the Anzac legacy lived on.
"Rural communities played a disproportionate role in the war on Australia's behalf,” Mr Neumann.
"This community has played a wonderful role in the defence of our country.”