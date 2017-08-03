An amazing race in Gatton set to save animals in danger

READY, SET, RACE: Tania Walker, Ryan Jansen, Remy Crooks and Lina Marcela Walker of the University of Queensland Wildlife Association.

TEAMS of four will race through the UQ Gatton campus on Monday afternoon with the aim of crossing the finishing line ahead of the competition and helping a crucial cause along the way.

The Amazing Race charity event will raise much needed funds for Vision Africa Wildlife, a charity that is desperately looking to re-home 100 lions from South Africa to a large game reserve in Botswana.

University of Queensland Wildlife Association president Lina Marcela Walker was recently in South Africa for three-and-a-half weeks to assess the situation.

"This gentleman called Anthony Peniston, who lives in South Africa and has been in conservation for many years now, was given some animals that cannot be released back into a national park,” Ms Walker said.

"He's got some land in Botswana but doesn't have the money to transport them there.

"He's got the animals and the land but doesn't have the money for transport.”

Following the main event, there will be a raffle, auction and a barbecue.

Ms Walker said she hoped the community would get behind the event in order to support a worthy cause, with her organisation working in conjunction with the university, Karma Cats Australia and UQ for Africa.

"It's open to anyone in the public, locals, anyone who wants to join in,” she said.

"It's our first really big event and we really want the community to get involved... you will be contributing to a really good cause.”

Tickets are $10 each with participants encouraged to get dressed up or $5 to just attend the activities after the race.

To buys tickets visit: www.ticketebo.com.au/karmacats.