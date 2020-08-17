‘An amazing person’: Tributes as beloved Rocky figure dies

THE CENTRAL Queensland community is mourning after beloved figure Sister Andrina Ryan died late last week.

Sister Andrina, who was the last principal of The Range (Our Lady of Good Counsel College) which closed in 1990, died on August 12.

She was due to mark her 92nd birthday on September 23.

Sister Andrina entered the Sisters of Mercy on 27 November, 1946 and was professed on 22 January, 1950.

She was a part of the fabric of Rockhampton's The Cathedral College community and the Patron of Ryan House.

In a post shared to social media, the college shared a touching tribute to Sister Andrina.

"Sister Andrina was an amazing person," the post read.

"Her energy, which only left her in her late 80s, was just unbelievable. She attended many Ryan House Assemblies and took very seriously her role as Patron.

"Sister Andrina supported our College with prayer and by attending so many events - Opening School Mass, Year 12 Farewells, TCC Masses, music evenings, awards nights and academic assemblies, TCC Day and so many more events.

"She was a supporter of the College, second to none. Sister Andrina dedicated her life to education."

TCC extended its condolences to Sister Marg, Sister Joanne and all of the Sisters of Mercy as they come to terms with the loss of Sister Andrina.

"So with a strong sense of losing an icon of our College and with sadness we pray: Eternal rest, grant unto Sister Andrina, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen."

More than 150 people shared kind messages about Sister Andrina, who also spent time at Rockhampton Mater pastorally caring for the patients, on the post.

The Morning Bulletin will publish a detailed tribute to the life of Sister Andrina at a later date.