An a-bun-dance of flavours available at Old Fernvale Bakery

BUNS GALORE: Old Fernvale Bakery owners Bill and Lyn Rose promote the vast number of flavours, including gluten free, with senior baker Matt Brown.

WHETHER you like chocolate, caramel, strawberry or mint, there's a flavour to suit everyone.

But even more so now is the addition of the Old Fernvale Bakery's gluten free hot cross buns.

Bringing the flavour chart up to 18 different options, the team at the Old Fernvale Bakery are pulling out all the stops to meet their target of $20,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

With less than three weeks until Easter, a dollar from every pack of buns purchased will count.

So passionate about helping others and creating the best buns, bakery owner Bill Rose said they air freighted a special gluten free mix from England.

"We've had a lot of people ask us to do gluten free but you've got to be so cautious about it,” Mr Rose said.

"You do have to separate the manufacturing of gluten free products within your business, you can't even touch gluten products then handle gluten free ones.”

The new addition buns are proving popular with the community and Mr Rose said they are on par with the regular buns.

"We're really thrilled about the gluten free prospect and that we're more geared to make it safely, we don't want to expose any coeliacs,” Mr Rose said.

In addition to the gluten free hot cross buns, senior baker Matt Brown has developed four new flavours which Mr Rose hopes to auction for the fundraiser.

Cherry Ripe, Honeycomb crunch, white chocolate Oreo cheesecake and peppermint crunch are Mr Brown's latest creations.

"It's just trying different flavours together then eating it when it's still warm, and again when it's cold to see if it's an acceptable combination,” Mr Brown said.

"Because there are just some things that don't go together.”

The flavours, which are Mr Brown's project, have been trial and error, with all bakery staff having a taste.

"Food is a funny thing, it's personal, and that's why we've come up with so many flavours.”

The fundraising will conclude on Easter Monday.