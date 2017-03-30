26°
News

An a-bun-dance of flavours available at Old Fernvale Bakery

Ali Kuchel
| 30th Mar 2017 8:53 AM
BUNS GALORE: Old Fernvale Bakery owners Bill and Lyn Rose promote the vast number of flavours, including gluten free, with senior baker Matt Brown.
BUNS GALORE: Old Fernvale Bakery owners Bill and Lyn Rose promote the vast number of flavours, including gluten free, with senior baker Matt Brown. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHETHER you like chocolate, caramel, strawberry or mint, there's a flavour to suit everyone.

But even more so now is the addition of the Old Fernvale Bakery's gluten free hot cross buns.

Bringing the flavour chart up to 18 different options, the team at the Old Fernvale Bakery are pulling out all the stops to meet their target of $20,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

With less than three weeks until Easter, a dollar from every pack of buns purchased will count.

So passionate about helping others and creating the best buns, bakery owner Bill Rose said they air freighted a special gluten free mix from England.

"We've had a lot of people ask us to do gluten free but you've got to be so cautious about it,” Mr Rose said.

"You do have to separate the manufacturing of gluten free products within your business, you can't even touch gluten products then handle gluten free ones.”

The new addition buns are proving popular with the community and Mr Rose said they are on par with the regular buns.

"We're really thrilled about the gluten free prospect and that we're more geared to make it safely, we don't want to expose any coeliacs,” Mr Rose said.

In addition to the gluten free hot cross buns, senior baker Matt Brown has developed four new flavours which Mr Rose hopes to auction for the fundraiser.

Cherry Ripe, Honeycomb crunch, white chocolate Oreo cheesecake and peppermint crunch are Mr Brown's latest creations.

"It's just trying different flavours together then eating it when it's still warm, and again when it's cold to see if it's an acceptable combination,” Mr Brown said.

"Because there are just some things that don't go together.”

The flavours, which are Mr Brown's project, have been trial and error, with all bakery staff having a taste.

"Food is a funny thing, it's personal, and that's why we've come up with so many flavours.”

The fundraising will conclude on Easter Monday.

Gatton Star

Topics:  bill rose fundraiser hot cross buns old fernvale bakery somerset region

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
ROAD, SCHOOL CLOSURES: Lockyer and Somerset regions

ROAD, SCHOOL CLOSURES: Lockyer and Somerset regions

Significant rainfalls across the region overnight have already caused minor flooding in the Lockyer Valley.

Life as a drover's daughter shared

GOOD READ: Former Esk resident Patsy Kemp has written a book called The Drover's Daughter.

Patsy Kemp has written a book called The Drover's Daughter

Laidley shoplifters caught red-handed

Shoplifting hurts retail industry. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

Laidley shoplifters to be punished.

An a-bun-dance of flavours available at Old Fernvale Bakery

BUNS GALORE: Old Fernvale Bakery owners Bill and Lyn Rose promote the vast number of flavours, including gluten free, with senior baker Matt Brown.

Buns raise funds for children's hospital.

Local Partners

Laidley, Forest Hill areas could flood tonight

RESIDENTS in the Laidley and Forest Hill areas are being urged to prepare to evacuate.

Life as a drover's daughter shared

GOOD READ: Former Esk resident Patsy Kemp has written a book called The Drover's Daughter.

Patsy Kemp has written a book called The Drover's Daughter

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom/ side access with room for a shed - Value buying

71 Hogg Street, Cranley 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This quality home has a lot to offer, set on 839m2 in a prime location in the new estate in Cranley close to the local shopping center. This four bedroom, two...

Relocation Requires Sale!

Kilbilli Farm 132 Whites Road, Maryvale 4370

Rural 4 3 4 $780,000

Kilbilli Farm is 224 acres of prime grazing country, nestled in the undulating hills on the outskirts of Maryvale. This diverse property offers a mix of...

WISHLIST BECOMES REALITY IN POPULAR MIDDLE RIDGE

9 Calypso Crescent, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $549,000

This four bedroom Middle Ridge home presented by Jacqui Walker Sells ticks every box on your wishlist - ensuite to main bedroom, remote double garage with internal...

Expansive Family Home Has it All!

2 Caithness Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 4 Expressions of...

This stunning success of residential contemporary design truly sets the standard for modernist luxury living. Unmatched and unrivalled in the Toowoomba market...

EXCEPTIONAL value in one of Toowoomba&#39;s most prestigious addresses!

8 Fernside Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 3 3 Offers over...

Perched privately in an enviable east side setting, this spacious and immaculately presented residence combines elegance with chic contemporary style to create...

New Price - Was $489,000 Now Offers From $465,000 - Rangeville Executive Home - Walk To Picnic Point

47 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers From...

Sellers have reduced asking price to sell this weekend, big spacious home , rendered externally, tiled roof has been restored, recently renovated kitchen on the...

Highly sought after location - Highly motivated seller - Place it high on your list

25 Catto Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

With their next purchase secured the time is now to secure this quality piece of real estate. Perfectly positioned within walking distance to CHSHS and the ever...

Short Walk Through The Park To USQ

2/9 Magann Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 2 1 1 $230,000

Investment property perfectly positioned in USQ precinct. This well designed Unit has great tenants in place and is leased up until September 2017. Property...

Motovated Owner Wants Contract!

26 Friend Street, Harristown 4350

House 4 1 2 $340,000

This is, in every sense, value for money, and a very real chance to secure a home that is extremely liveable as is, as well as taking advantage its location. A...

Why rent? Get into the Toowoomba market now!

19 Claret Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 3 1 Interest Above...

This very affordable solid brick home has loads of potential and offers an excellent opportunity to entre the realestate market either as a home buyer or...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!