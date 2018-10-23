Menu
Amy Schumer is pregnant. Picture: AP
Amy Schumer’s unusual baby announcement

by Chelsea Hirsch
23rd Oct 2018 8:19 AM

AMY Schumer is pregnant.

The comedian, 37, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer via journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram story.

"About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what's really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!" she captioned a photo of her and Fischer photoshopped as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, directing fans to Yellin's page.

Then, the last line of a list of Schumer's voting picks read, "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer."

 

There's Amy Schumer's baby news, right down the bottom.
Schumer secretly tied the knot with Fischer in February after dating for just a few months.

"No I'm not pregnant," she said immediately after the wedding, dispelling rumours that it was a shotgun affair.

 

Schumer, left, and husband Chris Fischer. Picture: AP
The Trainwreck star made headlines earlier Monday for announcing that she would be skipping Super Bowl ads in support of Colin Kaeperknick.

Schumer's rep didn't immediately return a request for comment.

 

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

