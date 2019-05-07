Schumer gives birth to other ‘royal baby’

Amy Schumer has given birth to a baby boy.

The comedian gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, she announced via Instagram this morning.

"10:55pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned an adorable snap of the baby and her husband Chris Fischer kissing her face.

They have yet to announce the baby's name.

On the way to the hospital yesterday, Schumer stopped for a quick photoshoot on the Met stairs while workers were setting up for today's annual gala.

"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she wrote alongside the pics.

Just a quick pose at the Met Gala before heading to hospital.

Amy Schumer captioned this photo, ‘Met look this year’.

Schumer, 37, married Mr Fischer, 39, in a secret ceremony in February 2018 and quickly shut down rumours the affair was a shotgun wedding. She then announced in October she was pregnant.

Her pregnancy didn't come without complications, as she was first hospitalised with hyperemesis gravidarum - the severe morning sickness that Kate Middleton also famously experienced - in November.

Amy Schumer has shared her pregnancy with fans throughout.

She returned to the stage shortly after she was released from the hospital but was forced to cancel the rest of her tour in February because of the condition.

"I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting," she said at the time. "I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris.

