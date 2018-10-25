Coach quits after public sex with student

AN assistant coach for the women's gymnastics team at the University of Michigan has resigned after being spotted by police performing a sex act in a car with a female member of the team, university officials said.

Scott Vetere, 39, resigned on October 15, a week after his October 8 arrest in the carpark of an apartment complex in Ann Arbor, where police said the decorated former gymnast and an 18-year-old female athlete were getting hot and heavy inside a car, a university spokesman told the Detroit Free Press.

"Mr. Vetere was immediately suspended the day we learned about the incident," spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the newspaper. "He resigned from his position on October 15 during the disciplinary review process."

Vetere, who was arraigned on a charge of committing an indecent or obscene act in public, is scheduled to return to court on November 14.

The female gymnast, who was not identified by the Free Press due to Vetere's position of authority, was also charged with the same crime. She's scheduled to be arraigned on November 5, according to the newspaper.

Coaches at Michigan are prohibited from having romantic relationships with student-athletes, according to the university's athletic department policy.

Vetere, originally from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, was an accomplished athlete while competing at Michigan, according to a 2004 alumni profile on the 10-time NCAA All-American. He was also a member of its 1999 national championship team and was named the university's Male Athlete of the Year a year later.

Scott Vetere was a decorated athlete.

"Scott Vetere was one of Michigan's finest athletes," according to the profile. "The list of accolades he accumulated during his five years in Ann Arbor is among the most impressive ever assembled by a Wolverine gymnast."

Vetere was named as an assistant coach for the women's gymnastics team in July 2017. University officials said at the time he would be joined at Michigan by his wife, Amanda, and the couple's three young daughters.

"We are extremely excited that Scott will be joining our program," head coach Bev Plocki said in a university news release last year. "We feel that this experience as both a national team athlete and coach will bring an added dimension to our staff. As an alum of the University of Michigan, he possesses a deep love and passion for the Maize and Blue. There is a lot of excitement about what Scott brings to the table, and we can't wait for him to get started."

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission