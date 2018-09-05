Menu
America is losing it over ‘Virgin Bachelor’

by Charlotte Willis
5th Sep 2018 3:58 AM

THIRD time's the charm for Colton Underwood, who has just been named as America's latest Bachelor suitor after lucking out in two earlier seasons.

The ABC network in the US announced it has tapped Underwood, a 26-year-old retired football player, to star on Season 23 of the long-running reality show - a move that has surprised and even fired up plenty of Bach fans.

Underwood first appeared on Season 14 of America's The Bachelorette, where he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart and notably revealed to her that he is still a virgin.

He got eliminated in fourth place and went on to appear on Season 5 of The Bachelor in Paradise, striking up a short-lived romance with contestant Tia Booth (who is also Kufrin's close friend) before calling it quits and promptly exiting the show on Monday night.

Now, fresh off the spin-off and his breakup with Booth, he's been handed one of the most highly coveted spots on reality television and says he's finally ready to "find a wife".

"One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am," Underwood said on Good Morning America. "It took all of that to get to where I'm at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner."

When asked if he's finally ready to settle down with one woman, Underwood replied: "Absolutely. That's what I'm looking forward to the most, is being engaged and getting married shortly after that."

 

"It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation," producers said in a statement explaining their choice. "After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for, Colton is more than ready for this next chapter."

Virgin status aside (a revelation he has made more than once during his ongoing reality TV stints), it seems viewers aren't quite as taken with their token "Virgin Bachelor" as ABC execs would have hoped.

Many have taken to Twitter to call out the network for using Underwood's virginity as a shameless ratings grab, despite the former footballer being "forgettable" and "anticlimactic" to watch on television.

He was also caught out lying to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on the show about his dating history, and has been accused of dumping Tia Booth to become The Bachelor.

Even Booth mocked her ex on social media when she heard the news.

 

Here's what America's Bachelor Nation is saying:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Season 23 of America's The Bachelor is expected to premiere in 2019.

the bachelor tv virgin

