Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

Paramedics were called to two separate rollovers in the Gympie region on the weekend.

Paramedics were called to two separate rollovers in the Gympie region on the weekend.

UPDATE:

Two patients have been taken to hospital in stable conditions following a multi-vehicle crash in Crowley Vale.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital and the other was taken to Gatton Hospital.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are treating patients at the scene of a car crash at a Lockyer Valley intersection.

Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Harm Dr and Qualischefski Rd, Crowley Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesman said the crash was reported at 10.58am and two patients were undergoing assessment for their injuries.

One patient has suffered an arm injury and the other is being assessed for chest and hip pains.

The patients are in stable conditions.