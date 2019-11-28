Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

A long-time Sunshine Coast ambulance officer, who helped many during their moment of crisis, has donated his body to science in his final act of service.



Geoffrey Edward Andrews died suddenly on the afternoon of November 21, aged 79.



A Sunshine Coast local for 50 years, he worked as an ambulance officer at the Nambour station until his retirement, at age 58.



One of his three sons, radio and TV traffic reporter 'Chopper Dave', said his dad wanted to get into ambulance work because he had a heart to serve.



"He just lived to help people."



A former joiner, he moved to the Coast and worked with the late Bob Sherwell before doing his ambulance training, starting out first as a volunteer.



Since news of his death, Dave said he had been flooded with messages about how his dad had treated people - from someone in a mining accident to victims of serious car crashes.

Long-time Sunshine Coast ambulance officer Geoff Andrews.





The Sunrise and Channel 10 traffic reporter said his dad had made it clear in his will that he wanted his body donated for medical research.



"I don't want a funeral. Just give my body to science,'' Dave said of his father's approach to death.



"Dad has made his final journey to the university where he wished to donate his body to medical science,'' Dave posted on Facebook.



"As in life, his mission to help people as much as he could and try to make this world a better place continues.



"I'm not sure if medical science will discover what makes a person so amazing but whatever your selfless donation uncovers, mankind will be the richer for it, as we are for your being here. We're proud of you Dad. Until we meet again,'' Dave wrote.



Mary Harlow wrote: "Mr A has put himself out there again ... reminds me of all those years saving lives and delivering that smile to those hurting ... what a man …"

Geoff Andrews in his early days in the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade, now the Queensland Ambulance Service.





Geoff was a founding member of Suncoast Church at Woombye while his sons, David, Richard and Scott were among the founding students at what is now Suncoast Christian College.



Geoff had five grandchildren, a beloved cat 'Chudley', who he adored, and was a keen gardener who loved to mow other people's lawns.



During their time on the Coast, the family lived at Bli Bli, Kawana, Forest Glen, Buderim and Nambour.



Dave said his dad told some pretty tough stories at the dinner table of his days at work when he first started in what was the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade (QATB).



"He joked that QATB stood for quite able to bandage."



Like many in emergency services, he saw too much in his job, and kept the 'gory details' from his family for most of his career.



He retired from the position suffering with post traumatic stress disorder and severe reaction depression after almost a quarter of a century in the service.



A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at Suncoast Church on Monday, December 9 at 10am featuring singing from one of the women he helped following a car rollover, Tracey Golder.

