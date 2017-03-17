Ambulance officers assaulted by juveniles in Laidley Heights

ASSAULT: One officer was punched in the face while the other sustained a neck injury.

TWO ambulance officers were assaulted last night in Laidley Heights by a pair of juvenile offenders.

A QPS Spokesperson said the assault took place at about 8.30pm on Thursday night on Lakes Drive.

West Moreton Chief Superintendent Drew Hebbron said the two Laidley officers received injuries, one after being punched in the side of the face, and the other sustained a neck injury while restraining a person on the scene.

"They're ok, they're just a bit upset from the encounter," Mr Hebbron said.

"One of them is seeking ongoing treatment."

This kind of attack is not something taken lightly by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"As an organisation we're pretty upset, we don't believe there is an excuse for anyone no matter their age or background," he said.

"It's not something we tolerate."