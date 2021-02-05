Ambos treat multiple patients at Hatton Vale for burns

CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.

CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.

A Lockyer Valley man has been transported to hospital after he sustained burns from a fire pit at his home overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital with superficial burns to his face and chest from a fire pit at a private address at Hatton Vale.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm.

A second patient was also transported in a stable condition with a leg injury.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you're reading this that means you're already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven't already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.