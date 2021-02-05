Menu
CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.
Ambos treat multiple patients at Hatton Vale for burns

Hugh Suffell
5th Feb 2021 7:18 AM
A Lockyer Valley man has been transported to hospital after he sustained burns from a fire pit at his home overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital with superficial burns to his face and chest from a fire pit at a private address at Hatton Vale.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm.

A second patient was also transported in a stable condition with a leg injury.

lockyer valley news
