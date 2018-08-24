Menu
The child requires medical treatment and is at significant risk. Source: Queensland Police Service
Breaking

FOUND: Police locate missing toddler

Rae Wilson
by
24th Aug 2018 6:02 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM

UPDATE: A TODDLER taken from a Queensland medical facility has been found.

Queensland Police Service advised officers had located the two-year-old boy who was taken from a South Brisbane medical facility at 8.10pm yesterday.

Police thank the media and the public for their assistance.

If you have any further information to report please phone 131 564.

AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler at significant risk 

EARLIER: A TODDLER has been taken from a Queensland medical facility despite needing medical treatment.

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a two-year-old boy who was taken from a South Brisbane medical facility at 8.10pm yesterday.

The child requires medical treatment and is at significant risk.

A man and woman were seen taking the boy and putting him into a car and driving him away before he was seen by doctors.

The car is described as being a maroon 2005 Ford Falcon 450XQA and may be in the Redlands.

The woman and man are urged to take the child to hospital and contact police as soon as possible.

