Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday.
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday. Contributed
News

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING GIRL, WHO MAY BE AT RISK

6th Aug 2020 10:43 PM

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 this morning who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155cms tall, with brown hair, is of a medium build and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a Kilcoy State High School uniform which consists of a maroon and white polo shirt and dark blue coloured shorts.

She also had a black jumper and was carrying a black with pink backpack.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have failed to locate any sign of the girl and she has not contacted family or friends.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this incident

amber alert kilcoy missing police qps queensland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        Premium Content PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, but warns the state is still playing a waiting game...

        No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Premium Content No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        News Qld coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        Premium Content Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        News Paramedics treat two people at the scene of second crash in 24 hours

        Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Premium Content Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Community ART EXHIBITION: Laidley man had jobs in restaurants, pubs and car dealerships...