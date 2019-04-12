Menu
Breaking

AMBER ALERT: Four children taken from Ipswich

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 6:09 PM

POLICE are calling for help to find four children taken from a home in East Ipswich this afternoon. A man was seen dragging a boy, 5, into a car.

QPS issued an amber alert at 6.01pm calling for urgent assistance. 

"Shane Perry, 37 - who is known to the children, but is not their father - was seen dragging a five-year-old boy from a car and into a silver Commodore before three other children - a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were coerced into also getting in," the alert said. 

Shane Perry, 37.
"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate."

Anyone with information has been urged to phone 131 564, or 000 for life-threatening information. 

This car is subject to an amber alert
