Amazons grow to new heights

NETBALL: "When I grow up I want to be an Amazon”.

Comments such as these keep Fernvale Amazons Netball Association president Norma Armstrong- Ravula committed to providing girls with an opportunity to pursue the sport in their community.

The project has been her "baby” for the past seven years and in that time the club has grown to have 14 teams and 150 members.

Known in Fernvale as Mrs Netball, Armstrong-Ravula said the Amazons weren't just a netball club, they were their own little community.

"We've made it a family friendly club, we are based out in Fernvale, so we have lots of local businesses and community members who support us,” Armstrong-Ravula said.

The club has not only become well recognised across the region, the Amazons were recently named as finalists for the Netball Queensland Community Netball Organisation of the Year award.

The award recognises netball organisations that demonstrate excellence in governance, administration, workforce development and leadership that strengthen and sustain netball participation.

On Saturday night, the Amazons will attend the Netball Queensland awards in Brisbane.

Armstrong-Ravula felt honoured the club was even nominated.

"I'm really proud, I get really emotional because it's like my baby,” she said.

"I'm not one to need recognition, but I just want people to know about the community and what we do.”

While teams of Amazons fill the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre on Wednesday and Thursday for training each week, the club travels outside of the region to compete in the Ipswich Netball Association.

Armstrong-Ravula said netball had become a social event for families and friends, with many lining the sidelines each game.

"I think we have the most amount of dads supporting out of all the teams at the association,” she said.

Armstrong-Ravula said parents not only supported, they were often involved in training drills to encourage children to stay active later in life.

"The parents that we have as part of our club are amazing,” Armstrong-Ravula said.

But the parents aren't the only ones getting involved.

Armstrong-Ravula said the Amazons shirt was a staple in the wardrobes of Fernvale residents.

"You don't have to be a part of the club to feel proud,” she said.

Next Saturday, April 6, the club will host a netball game in Fernvale for the first time ever.

The Amazons will take on a Brisbane team at their home ground, giving community members the opportunity to be involved without leaving the region.