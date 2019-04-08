Amazons bring netball home to the region

NETBALL: Hundreds of girls and their supporters packed the Fernvale netball courts on Saturday and while the carnival was a first for the club the event was deemed an "absolute success”.

Six teams from the Woodeez Warriors Netball Club in Underwood Park travelled to the Somerset to play against the Fernvale Amazons Netball Club.

The event was a long-time coming for president Norma Armstrong-Ravula.

For the past seven years she has made netball more accessible for girls in the area and on Saturday she proudly ran the inaugural event in Fernvale's backyard.

"It was all for the love of the game,” Armstrong-Ravula said.

"The girls can make new friends and we get to host something in the local community.”

A total of 10 games were played on the day from under-7 to seniors.

Armstrong-Ravula said she was proud to see the Fernvale community lining the sidelines in support of the Amazons.

Under-17 Queensland netballer Martina Reekers also showed her support for grass roots netball on the day by watching the games and giving the girls advice to pursue their netball career.

"I told them to set goals and to put their heart into their game,” Reekers said.

This year, is Reekers' first in the Netball Queensland representative team, but the talented teen has previously been picked to represent the state in indoor netball.

Watching from the sidelines, Reekers said the carnival took her back to her days playing junior netball.

"There are so many talented netballers playing,” she said.

Last weekend, Amazons netballer Helena Armstrong-Ravula was was picked in the Met West under-11 team.

The selection means Helena will play in the Queensland State Carnival in Toowoomba later in the year.

But in the meantime, the focus for the Amazons will be its season launch on April 24, followed by the first match of the season on April 27.