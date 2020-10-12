Menu
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
ALVA BEACH INQUEST: Victim’s widow to take stand

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
THE HIGHLY anticipated Alva Beach inquest, two years in the making, will kick off this morning with emotions set to run high as witnesses give evidence about what happened the night two men were stabbed to death.

Thomas Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, were killed on October 1, 2018 after being fatally stabbed inside a home at Topton St, Alva Beach.

The men were looking for Candice Locke at the home of Dean Webber when they were fatally stabbed.

The exact details of what happened that night have remained unclear since the tragedy, but today five witnesses will give evidence on the first day of the five-day inquest at Cairns Magistrates Court.

Mr Christensen's widow, Jaye, is first to take the stand, followed by friends who were with the men hours before they died.

Later, Ms Locke will take the stand and give her evidence in the afternoon.

