Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

Somerset council will add an alternate cashless option to its visitor information centres. (File Image)

ALTERNATE cashless options will be available to customers at visitor information centres, after councillors approved a new payment method.

Somerset Council's finance director Geoffrey Godfrey said a limited range of merchandise was sold at the centres using cash, and the new option would add another "COVID-safe" method.

"I think there's been some public worry that we are moving away from cash, but its another opportunity for payments," he said.

He was clear cash sales would remain in place.

Councillors agreed the additional method, which uses council's PostBillpay channel would be in addition to cash and eftpos transactions.

Councillor Sean Choat said it was an example of council providing additional safety measures to the community.

"Under the current environment and the COVID-cash-tastrophy, we need to have these options as cash can carry a lot of disease," Cr Choat said.