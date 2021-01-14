‘Almost comical’: Would-be fugitive gets stuck in the mud

The Polair chopper was called in after a man tried to outrun police. He was later found stuck in a swamp. Image: file - MARC ROBERTSON

AN IPSWICH man picked the worst possible time to drop his marijuana stash, while also getting stuck in a swamp while trying to outrun police in a separate incident.

In the first of two separate incidents, a court has heard Joseph Lokolong had been walking past a hotel in Surfers Paradise at 3am when he came to the attention of police.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott told Ipswich Magistrates Court the officers noticed several clip seal bags started falling out of Lokolong's pockets.

More bags fell out and police located a total of 19, holding 23 grams of marijuana.

Lokolong told police it was for the use of his Melbourne friends who were with him on the Gold Coast.

Lokolong, 24, from Goodna, appeared from jail by video-link and pleaded guilty to five offences including unlawful supply of marijuana on September 28, 2018; possession of a dangerous drug; serious assault/obstruct police at Goodna on November 11, 2019; and two counts of failing to appear at court in January 2020.

Mr Scott said Lokolong was being held in jail on other more serious unrelated charges, but 42 days could be declared for the offences before the court.

He said the drug offences occurred when police outside Waxy's Irish Pub saw several clip-seal bags fall out of Lockolong's pockets.

In a separate incident police were called to Goodna at 6pm on November 11, 2019 to investigate a report of a group of men who may have had a firearm.

Lokolong was one of the males spoken to in John Bell Court but ran off into a cemetery and climbed over a chain wire fence to enter bushland.

Mr Scott said the dog squad and Polair were called in.

Lokolong was arrested after he became stuck in a swamp.

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon sought a fine as penalty.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it appeared to be an almost comical incident at Surfers Paradise.

Mr Kinsella sentenced him to 30 days' jail for drug supply, and to an additional 13 days for failing to appear at court.

It included 14 days for drug possession and the serious assault/obstruct police charges.