All's Wells for Madi after third national silver medal

RISING STAR: Lockyer District Athletic Club's Madison Wells celebrates her latest silver medal success with mum Sharyn and dad Lee in Melbourne. Contributed

ATHLETICS: Madison Wells' silver medal win at the recent Australian Multi-events championships in Melbourne was not only another accolade for her trophy case, but also a boost for other young athletes in the region.

Although some age groups had small fields, the Lockyer District Athletic Club member and now three-time national silver medallist excelled in a strong division featuring 14 competitors.

Wells totalled 4812 points from her seven under-17 events, an improvement by 226 points on her state titles performance.

Respected Lockyer coach Bailey Pashley said Wells chose to direct all her training for the national heptathlon, forgoing individual events at the Australian Junior Championships in Sydney a fortnight ago.

"Madi has put in 100% commitment and dedication for her event during a long season which began last June with school events,” Pashley said.

"It is now rest and recovery time for two months to refresh and cure any niggling injuries.

"Then it all begins again.”

Pashley said Wells' Lockyer clubmates Annie McGuire, Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor and Aden Cowdroy are in the final peaking phase for their Sydney nationals where they will line up in 10 events.

"They are overjoyed with Madi's result which, in turn, motivates them to do as well,” Pashley said.

Wells was in third place after the first day of competition with her best overall score for the first four events.

Her second day is usually her stronger one, with the long jump and especially 800m.

With results on the board and a good night's rest she believed if all went well she could hold a medal place at the end of the competition.

Her second day started with her second best long jump, which moved her into second place with two events to go, including her less-favoured javelin throw.

"But she gave her best with her first two throws over 30 metres, which was a season best. Then she gave her all with the final throw which was a massive 36.41m,” Pashley said.

"This consolidated her into the silver medal place and with the other Queenslander throwing the javelin below her best it would have had to be a record run in the final event, the 800m, for Madi to take the gold.”

To achieve that, Wells had to run the 800m in under two minutes, 10 seconds or beat the leader by 19 seconds or about 120 metres.

"Madi led the field from the start, having to hold off two strong challenges with 250m to go, but Madi put the foot down around the final bend and held the lead. Although there were four other girls desperately chasing her, she had enough puff left to win by over two seconds,” her coach said.

In all, Wells posted one win (800m), two seconds (javelin and long jump), two thirds (hurdles, 200m), a fourth (shot put) and sixth (high jump).