Allison aces her real estate role

Occupation: Real estate salesperson

Age: 32

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time at Gatton Real Estate?

Seeing the happiness in people by helping them reach their goals in selling and buying.

Why did you decide to get involved with the business?

I finished university with two degrees but no direction, and the family business where I had always helped out since a child was always a vibrant and energetic workplace and attracted me. I had grown up seeing Mum always busy and always enthused about her job and I knew I wanted to be involved in that sphere.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Shane Webke and Arnold Schwarznegger. I met Arnold at a real estate conference in Brisbane for a brief handshake and a hello. His presentation was the best motivational speech I have ever heard.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I feel like having a happy and healthy family unit and self really means the most in life.

What's the best advice you've ever received? I

Remember you'll always regret what you didn't do rather than what you did.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The farce that is politics.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love tennis -I have a tennis court at home though I don't play as often as I'd like because my husband doesn't like me to beat him!

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I think being at Beachmere (near Bribie) catching fish and pumping yabbies with my grandparents and my cousins around the same age on school holidays.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love going on a drive up the creek to Glenrock for a picnic and a swim and also to Spicers at HiddenVale for a wine and cheese platter. It feels fancy!

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

1. My grandparents. They are happy, resourceful, always positive, grateful, with a great work ethic and have such a great attitude towards life that I can't help admire them so much considering that the four of them have gone through some really tough times. 2. Nelson Mandela because he transcended 27 years in prison to unite South Africa.