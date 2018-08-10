Alleviating pain of long-term unemployment

ALTHOUGH they might just be starting to lay the foundations, Tursa Employment and Training is working hard to embed themselves in Gatton for the long term.

The not-for-profit organisation opened their office on July 1 with the aim of preparing those who need employment for the role that is best suited for them, and then connecting them to the right employer.

They are committed to removing the hurdle faced by disabled and disadvantaged residents to finding meaningful work and alleviating the issues that can come along with long-term unemployment.

Several participants have already commenced the service and Chief Officer of Disability Employment Services Bernardette Hoffmann said their premises in Gatton would help them build a strong base in the region.

TURSA operates another office in Laidley.

"We have received a great reception from both the business and general community alike who have called in to see what we do,” Ms Hoffmann said.

"Tursa Employment and Training is definitely in Gatton for the long term to support and contribute to the region and looks forward to a long association with the people and employers of Gatton.

"We encourage potential participants and employers to contact TURSA to discuss the range of services available to them.”

While suitable employment is sought right from the off, TURSA participants are also assisted in developing new skills to help them on their way.

"The participants who have commenced with TURSA Disability Employment Services receive practical assistance via access to further qualifications, obtaining licenses and the purchase of clothing for interviews or workplace health and safety equipment required for select roles,” she said.

"Any person with a disability who would like to improve their skills and abilities to enter the workforce (is encouraged to sign-up).

"TURSA will work with eligible participants from the age of 14 through to 65 years.”

They have recently become a member of the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry and are eager to assist local businesses via aligning them with suitable and flexible employees.