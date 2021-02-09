Menu
A mobility scooter riding thief will appear in the Gatton court next month after he was seen on CCTV stealing from a local business.
Crime

Alleged thief riding mobility scooter handed Gatton court date

Hugh Suffell
9th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
A thief, who riding a mobility scooter at the time of his offence, will appear in the Gatton court next month after he was seen on CCTV stealing from a local business.

Gatton police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said a Crescent Street business reported a parcel stolen from outside its business on January 3.

Senior sergeant Browne said a 47-year-old man was charged after police identified him on CCTV before police raided his home.

The CCTV footage allegedly identified the male offender “drive up on a mobility scooter, get off, climb the steps, take the parcel and then drive away,” senior sergeant Browne said.

Police later executed a search warrant and charged the man with stealing.

Senior sergeant Browne said during the investigation, a box of figurines, which were stolen from another Gatton business was also located.

“The male was also charged in relation to this,” senior sergeant Browne said.

The man will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in April after police raided a caravan in a local park.

Senior sergeant Browne said police executed a search warrant on February 2, at the Gatton Caravan Park and seized cannabis, scales and utensils.

The alleged male offender will appear in the Ipswich court on April, 7.

