Alleged thief riding mobility scooter handed Gatton court date

A mobility scooter riding thief will appear in the Gatton court next month after he was seen on CCTV stealing from a local business.

A mobility scooter riding thief will appear in the Gatton court next month after he was seen on CCTV stealing from a local business.

A thief, who riding a mobility scooter at the time of his offence, will appear in the Gatton court next month after he was seen on CCTV stealing from a local business.

Gatton police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said a Crescent Street business reported a parcel stolen from outside its business on January 3.

Senior sergeant Browne said a 47-year-old man was charged after police identified him on CCTV before police raided his home.

The CCTV footage allegedly identified the male offender “drive up on a mobility scooter, get off, climb the steps, take the parcel and then drive away,” senior sergeant Browne said.

Police later executed a search warrant and charged the man with stealing.

Senior sergeant Browne said during the investigation, a box of figurines, which were stolen from another Gatton business was also located.

“The male was also charged in relation to this,” senior sergeant Browne said.

The man will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8.

LOCAL NEWS: NAMED: Lockyer Valley drug offenders face court

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in April after police raided a caravan in a local park.

Senior sergeant Browne said police executed a search warrant on February 2, at the Gatton Caravan Park and seized cannabis, scales and utensils.

The alleged male offender will appear in the Ipswich court on April, 7.

---------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you're reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven't already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps...

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.