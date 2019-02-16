Menu
Login
WOUNDING: Police are investigating an alleged wounding at a Banks Creek Road camp ground last night.
WOUNDING: Police are investigating an alleged wounding at a Banks Creek Road camp ground last night. Contributed
Crime

Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition

Dominic Elsome
by
16th Feb 2019 12:47 PM

A MAN has been left in a critical condition after an alleged wounding in the Somerset region.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Banks Creek Road at 11.41pm last night.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a group of people were at a camp ground when a man was allegedly struck in the head with what appeared to be a shovel.

Paramedics transported a patient with a serious head injury to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A Critical Care paramedic was on-board.

Two other adult males were assessed at the scene, with one transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital with abdominal injuries.

The other male refused transport to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

alleged wounding banks creek road fernvale police queensland ambulance service queensland police service shovel somerset somerset region
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Adam looks back on 28 years of soccer

    Adam looks back on 28 years of soccer

    News Gatton Soccer Club president Adam Halstead looks back at his time with the club ahead of the new season.

    Much needed resurfacing works ready to kick off popular road

    Much needed resurfacing works ready to kick off popular road

    News Expect delays while works are underway

    Little heart trainers a big deal for students

    Little heart trainers a big deal for students

    News Students learn vital skill with a novel idea

    Ghosts keep Ryan company

    Ghosts keep Ryan company

    News He said the trio of energies were the cleanest house mates he's had.