Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition
A MAN has been left in a critical condition after an alleged wounding in the Somerset region.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Banks Creek Road at 11.41pm last night.
A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a group of people were at a camp ground when a man was allegedly struck in the head with what appeared to be a shovel.
Paramedics transported a patient with a serious head injury to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.
A Critical Care paramedic was on-board.
Two other adult males were assessed at the scene, with one transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital with abdominal injuries.
The other male refused transport to hospital.
Investigations are continuing.